Army General visits with Cookeville students

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second highest-ranking General in the U.S. Army made a stop in Cookeville Wednesday to speak with students.

General Daniel Allyn spent the day speaking to students at Cookeville High School and members of the ROTC at Tennessee Tech University.

General Allyn focused his talks on leadership, saying anyone who wants to be a leader can be, if they work hard at it.

“The sky’s the limit, you can do anything you want if you make a commitment to be a decisive leader,” said General Allyn.

“There is no limit to what you can do in this country, whether you serve the United States Army or any other vocation where leaders are very much needed to tackle the challenges we face in our country. There’s no limit to what you can accomplish with a commitment to do what’s right. “

Major General Edward Dorman and Colonel Marcus Edwards, both graduates of Tennessee Tech, accompanied the General on his visit.