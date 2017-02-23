$7K donation aims to help overpopulation of pets in Hickman County

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A national pet foundation is donating money to a Middle Tennessee humane society, hoping to help with pet overpopulation.

The Hickman Humane Society now has $7,000 from the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help prevent overpopulation while helping residents facing economic hardship.

Abandoning pets and litters is reportedly commonplace in Hickman County since the area is so rural, there is a lack of animal control, and some have economic hardships, the organization said in a press release.

The grant will help Hickman Humane Society assist low-income pet owners with responsible care to end the cycle.

BISSELL Pet Foundation provides much-needed financial assistance to animal welfare organizations with the goal of finding every pet a home.

News 2 has reported about issues with packs of dogs causing problems in Hickman County as well. One woman was chased while riding her horse and another has lost several peacocks.