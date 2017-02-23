2 sought for fraudulently withdrawing $20K at Mt. Juliet ATMs

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two men who stole more than $20,000 from a victim’s four credit accounts in Mt. Juliet.

While the victim still possessed her cards, the money was withdrawn from different ATMs between Jan. 30 and Feb. 6., according to Mt. Juliet police.

Mt. Juliet police said it is unknown where the suspects obtained the victim’s credit information and PIN numbers, but it was likely from a skimming device.

The fraudulent cards were used at ATMs at Publix and US Bank in Mt. Juliet.

Surveillance video shows the suspects driving a black Hyundai Santa Fe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-TIPS.