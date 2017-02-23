2 men facing murder charges for 2006 fatal shooting at graduation party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder counts in the 2006 murder of Cheryl Phillips.

Phillips was shot on May 23, 2006 while attending a barbecue a celebration for her daughter’s Glencliff High School’s 2006 graduation class.

Metro police say about 30 people were at the party when three men approached and at least two opened fire.

Phillips was fatally shot and two other men were injured.

Metro detectives learned that the suspects arrived at the scene in a car registered to Larry Anthony Wade, which was recovered a few days later behind his aunt’s home.

He has remained under investigation during the past two years as Homicide-Cold Case Detective Mike Roland began renewed work on the shooting death of Phillips.

Wade, 38, and Jayson Polk, 36, both inmates in the Tennessee Department of Correction serving time on unrelated convictions, are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting.

Both men were brought to downtown Nashville and booked on the indictment Wednesday.

Charges against other persons are likely.