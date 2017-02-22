Warrant Wednesday highlights 3 people wanted in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people are highlighted in this week’s Warrant Wednesday out of Montgomery County.

Authorities are looking for Johnny Jerome Greer, 42, who has six warrants on file. He is wanted on three counts of violation of the sex offender registry, two counts of perjury and a capias warrant. Greer is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 185 pounds, with dark hair or a shaved head and brown eyes.

Lorenzo Mendoza, 53, has three warrants on file. He is wanted for one count of violation of the sex offender registry and two counts of violating community supervision. Mendoza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ashley Hankins, 29, has one warrants on file. She is wanted for theft. Hankins is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 107 pounds, with blonde or strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you recognize any of the individuals featured on Warrant Wednesday call Criminal Warrants at 931-648-0611 ext. 13200.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or visit www.P3tips.com/591.

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.