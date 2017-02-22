Vertical driver’s licenses could soon be coming to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is one step closer to seeing big changes on our driver’s licenses.

A senate transportation committee approved a bill Wednesday that would make it so anyone under the age of 21 has a vertical license.

The idea is to make it easier for businesses to identify if someone under 21 is trying to buy alcohol. Drivers would have the option to update to the standard license once they’re of age.

Right now, Tennessee licenses have a red bar along the side of the photo if the person is under the legal drinking age.

Two thirds of other states across the nation already use vertical licenses for drivers under 21.