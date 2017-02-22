Vanderbilt beats Tennessee for 3rd straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You could have called it a must win for both teams in the Volunteer state, both Vanderbilt and Tennessee are looking for a late run this season to what they hope could turn into an NCAA tournament invite.

Both teams entered Wednesday night’s game at 7-7 in the SEC, but it was Vanderbilt who built and early lead and held on for a 67-56 win.

The Dores started the game on a 21-8 run with a couple of big three’s from Matthew Fisher-Davis, who scored 13 off the bench to lead by 10 points at halftime.

In the second half, Vandy picked up right where it left off as Jeff Roberson scored two of his team high 15 points on a big dunk to give the Dores a 9-point lead with 13 minutes left in the game.

But then the Vols started to chip away with Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams each providing some scoring with 11 points each to get the Vols back in the game.

Robert Hubbs led the Vols with 16 points cutting the Vandy lead to 1 point, 42-41 with just over seven minutes to go in the game.

Vanderbilt then locked down getting timely scoring and defense from Luke Kornet who finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks as Vandy closed the game 25-15 run to win it’s third straight.

The Dores are now 8-7 in the SEC and 15-13 overall while Tennessee drops to 7-8 in conference play with the same overall record 15-13.