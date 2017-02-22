TBI needs help identifying man who was in Jocques Clemmons’ car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are hoping the public can help identify the man who got out of Jocques Clemmons’ car moments before he was shot and killed by a Metro-Nashville police officer.

Clemmons died at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville on Feb. 10 after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras, one of which showed another man getting out of Clemmons’ car and walking away right after Clemmons ran from the officer in the other direction.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which took over the case last week, is now hoping the public can help identify that man. See more surveillance photos at the bottom of the story.

The TBI says it would like to locate and speak with the man “solely for the purpose of understanding his relationship to Clemmons and whether he possesses any information that may assist agents in the ongoing case.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the man, or additional details surrounding this incident should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more on the Jocques Clemmons case.

Man at scene of Jocques Clemmons shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: TBI) (Courtesy: TBI) (Courtesy: TBI) (Courtesy: TBI) (Courtesy: TBI)