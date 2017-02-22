Suspect in Henderson County beheading to undergo mental evaluation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of shooting and beheading another man earlier this month will undergo a mental evaluation.

Buddy Small appeared in court Wednesday where his attorney filed a motion to request the evaluation, the county clerk confirmed to News 2.

That motion was granted, and the results of the mental evaluation will be revealed in Small’s next court appearance early April.

The 36-year-old is accused of shooting and beheading a man on Feb. 7 before setting his mobile home on fire.

Small is charged with first-degree murder, arson, and abuse of a corpse.