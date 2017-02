NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with a HAZMAT team are working to clear a semi fire on Interstate 40 West in west Nashville Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near the White Bridge Road exit around 4:45 a.m.

The semi is reportedly leaking diesel fuel near the roadway.

Three right lanes are currently closed while crews process the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

No additional information was released.