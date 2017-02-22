Save My Care rally pushes Congress to keep Affordable Care Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of people met at Centennial Park on Wednesday to push Congress to keep the Affordable Car Act.

It was part of the Save My Care bus tour, a group that tours to raise awareness for people on Obamacare and how they would be affected.

Protesters are asking senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander to keep the healthcare plan since hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans rely on it.



News 2 spoke with one man who was diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 1981. He says he couldn’t get insurance coverage before Obamacare due to his pre-existing condition.

“Twenty million people who never had healthcare suddenly got it through affordable healthcare, and I know it’s not perfect, but that’s going to be expected with any program that’s so vast,” said Buddy Mondlock.

“It’s certainly worth examining what is wrong with it and fixing those rather than throw the whole thing away,” he continued.

There are Save My Care rallies scheduled across the country. So far, the bus has been to 14 states. Read more at SaveMyCare.org.

