Predators rally but fall 6-5 to Calgary Flames

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Filip Forsberg’s third career hat trick but the Nashville Predators fell to Calgary 6-5 Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Mark Giordano scored 43 seconds into overtime to give Calgary the win and pulled the Flames within a point of the Predators in the Wild Card chase.

Calgary jumped out to a 4-1 lead as Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne was pulled after surrendering 4 goals on only 13 shots. Juuse Saros settled things down between the pipes but it was Forsberg who took the game over in the second period.

Forsberg scored three (17,18,19) times in a stretch of 8 minutes and 37 seconds and the Predators grabbed a 5-4 lead headed into the third period. Colin Wilson scored the other Predators goal when he tipped a Ryan Ellis slap shot passed Brian Elliott on the power play.

Mikael Backlund tied it at 5 at 10:50 of the third to send the game to overtime.

The Predators still hold the first Wild Card position and pulled within two points of St. Louis for third in the Central Division.