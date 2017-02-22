Party Fowl plans to open second location in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville restaurant Party Fowl has announced plans to open a second location in Donelson in spring 2018.

While its first location is in the Gulch, the second location would be situated at 2620 Lebanon Pike.

The restaurant will inhabit the former Johnson’s Discount Furniture building and renovations to the space are expected to take over a year.

The space will include two outdoor dining patios, an upstairs dining area which will have a sports bar vibe, an event space, and parking. It will also house the company’s corporate offices.

“I have a lot of heart and soul invested in Donelson and am very excited to bring Party Fowl to the community,” says Party Fowl operating owner, Austin Smith. “Growing up in the area made me appreciate what it has to offer, and when the opportunity arose to acquire this building in such a central location, I just couldn’t pass it up. We are thrilled to be a part of the revitalization of the downtown area.”