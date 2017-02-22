Neighborhood watch group fights, solves crime with Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville neighborhood watch group says they’ve been successful in deterring and solving crime using Facebook.

“The page is doing very well,” said Von Moye, who created the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch Facebook page. “The calls have increased coming in and the crime is going down.”

In November, 92-year-old Karl Moberg saw a group of teens standing near his driveway on Peerman Street.

“Somebody had told me that people were stealing trash cans and so I took a look to see what’s going on,” he told News 2.

Moberg went inside, looked through his front window, and saw one of the kids go into his neighbor’s home.

He called 911 but when the police arrived, the kids ran. However, the call went out over the police scanner.

Administrators with the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch page closely monitor the police scanners and heard the call go out.

They then posted the alert on the Facebook page.

“When that alert went out, it basically went to 6,000 smartphones,” Moye told News 2. “So now you’ve possibly got 6,000 people watching.”

One person who saw the post had also seen one of the suspects. They called police and three juveniles were eventually arrested and charged for breaking into the home, stealing a computer and cash.

Moye says for this reason, Facebook pages work better than your traditional Neighborhood Watch group.

“It’s real-time,” he said. “You see an incident, the first thing you do is call the police. Then you post it to the page to alert all your neighbors to be aware and be on the lookout.”

Moye has made yard signs as well. They’re available for purchase at Cumberland Hardware in East Nashville and Tru-Value Hardware in Inglewood.

He says anyone can start a Neighborhood Watch Facebook page but you need community engagement.

He also works with Metro Police and Crime Stoppers to make the group more effective.