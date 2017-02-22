Nashville pastors discuss how to move forward after deadly officer shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several local pastors and religious leaders met Wednesday to discuss how to move forward in the wake of rising tensions after the police involved shooting this month.

“This creates a watershed moment to have some trans-formative systemic change,” said Pastor Davie Tucker Jr. of Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Some protesters at this week’s Metro Council meeting expressed concern about pastors, community leaders, and police relations with one person saying, “Preachers no longer speak for us,” and other protesters saying they don’t feel community leaders are looking out for them.

In response, pastors had this to say: “Not one pastor represents all. So there are some pastors that might be friends or coffee buddies with police but I’m not one them. There is not one leader, there is not one leader that represents all of us,” said Rev. James C. Turner II of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

After the meeting, several pastors gathered for another conversation at American Baptist College.

News 2 cameras weren’t allowed into that meeting, but pastors said the topic of conversation was about their interest in forming a citizens review board of police.

“There needs to be policies and procedures in place that create transparency and that are driving toward justice and equality for all,” said Pastor Davie Tucker Junior.

The pastors are planning to meet again next week, with the hope of moving forward on a plan that they will present to the Mayor’s office for consideration.

