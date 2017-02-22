Nashville Bike Week now says refunds won’t be given

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 10-day event full of motorcycles and music previously promised refunds to those who asked for one, but now it doesn’t appear that will happen.

Nashville Bike Week has posted a message under their terms of use that states, “There will be no refunds of any kind for purchased tickets and camping passes. Please review all orders carefully.”

Also, in an email dated Feb. 20, 2017 to News 2 reporter Joseph Pleasant from the bike week email address, the organizer wrote: “Refunds have started to be preceded (sic), however there aren’t very many refund requests. We haven’t lost any bands or sponsors in our venue change. Our event is still September 14-24th 2017.”

Some who purchased tickets began to worry the event was actually a scam. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office has gotten hundreds of calls from worried ticket holders, asking them to look into what’s going on. The sheriff also told News 2 there were red flags with the event to begin with.

News 2 has once again reached out for comment regarding the refunds and will update this story when we hear back.

The event’s organizer, Mike Axle, whose legal name is Michael Lewis Leffingwell, is wanted on multiple active arrest warrants in Sumner County, Maury County, Georgia and Missouri.

He was convicted of multiple federal counts of fraud and wire fraud in Missouri and ordered to pay $249,000 in restitution and sentenced to three years in prison for taking money from companies he promised to promote products for at Nascar events. He took the money but did not do the promotion.

