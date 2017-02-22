MTSU releases poll measuring President Trump job approval among Tennessee residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A narrow majority of Tennessee residents surveyed in a poll by Middle Tennessee State University say they approve of the job President Donald Trump has done since taking office.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 12 and 16 among 600 registered voters.

When asked if they approved or disapproved of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, 51 percent of voters approved, 32 percent disapproved and 12 did not know or just didn’t answer.

MTSU compared the numbers to a 2009 poll conducted shortly after President Barack Obama took office. At that time, 53 percent approved of the job he was doing, 27 percent disapproved and 20 percent did not know or answer.

President Obama lost the state of Tennessee is the 2008 general election with only 42 percent of the vote. President Trump won the state by 61 percent in 2016.

