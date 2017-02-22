MTSU poll shows support among voters for Haslam’s proposed gas tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Around a third of Tennessee voters support Governor Bill Haslam’s proposed gas tax that would be used fund road projects, according to a poll conducted by Middle Tennessee State University.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 12 and 16 by telephone among a group of 600 registered voters.

Data shows 38 percent of those polled supported the proposal, 28 percent were opposed, 33 percent weren’t sure and 1 percent did not answer.

The poll was also broken down based on familiarity with the plan. Data shows that support was higher among those who had read or heard information about the proposal.

