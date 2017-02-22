Mt. Juliet police searching for vehicle burglary suspect

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stole a purse from a car in Mt. Juliet before using the victim’s credit card at a store in Donelson earlier this month.

Mt. Juliet police reported the purse was stolen in front of Mt. Juliet Taekwondo in the 5000 block of Market Place on Feb. 8 around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect reportedly broke the vehicle’s window to take the purse, which was left in plain sight.

He was seen on surveillance video using the victim’s card within 45 minutes of the theft at a Walgreen’s in Donelson.

Mt. Juliet police said the thief likely targeted the location because it is common for purses to be left in a vehicle. Thieves commonly frequent gyms, daycare centers, yoga studios, and gymnastic businesses in search of easy targets.

Mt. Juliet police encourage everyone, in all circumstances, to never leave items of value in plain view or their vehicle unlocked.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-745-TIPS.