NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man’s body was found in the Cumberland River Wednesday night.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 the body was recovered near the 500 block of Davidson Street in East Nashville just after 6 p.m.

Fire spokesman Brian Haas says once the body is taken to the boat ramp, Metro police will pick up the investigation.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

