Man faces charges nearly 2 years after toddler shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old man now faces charges nearly two years after a the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy.

Marlon Middlebrook was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in Kendall Pinkerton’s death.

The toddler was shot after several adults and children reportedly spent the night at a Rio Vista Drive apartment in March 2015.

After breakfast on the morning of March 31, several of the adults went back to sleep and Kendall’s mother hear a gunshot just before 3 p.m.

She found her son in a bedroom with a handgun on the floor. The boy had been shot in the head and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died the next day.

One of the children at the apartment told a detective they had been playing with a gun.

Police said that Middlebrook, who had been asleep on a couch, allegedly picked up the gun after the shooting and hid it in some leaves outside. It was later recovered by police.

Witnesses said Middlebrook was in possession of the gun before the shooting and left it on the couch next to him.

He is now charged with criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and evidence tampering.

At the time of his arrest, Middlebrook was free on a $13,000 bond. Police said he also has previous drug and weapon possession convictions.