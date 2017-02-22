Man accused of stabbing fiancé in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces charges after Columbia police say he stabbed his fiancé Tuesday.

According to a release, detectives were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of School Street around 3 p.m.

Police said during the incident, Henry Beale II stabbed his fiancé.

The woman, who police said had severe injuries, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She remains in critical but stable condition.

Beale was later taken into custody and is charged with attempted second degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.