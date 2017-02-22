Kroger will no longer double coupons or offer ‘Senior Day’ savings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kroger announced on Wednesday it is doing away with is “Senior Day” promotion and will no longer double shoppers’ coupons.

According to a release, the changes come after the grocery store chain announced lower prices on thousands of items throughout the store, including apple juice, peanut butter and cheese.

“We want all customers to save every day, without regard to shopping day or time required to search out coupons,” explained spokeswoman Melissa Eads in a release to News 2.

The last day for doubling coupons and Senior Day, a program that offered a discount to shoppers over the age of 60 each Wednesday, is March 15.

Here are some of the lower prices customers will see at the store:

Kroger apple juice (64 oz.)

Was: $1.99

Now: $1.49

Kroger peanut butter (15 to 16 oz.)

Was: $2.29

Now: $1.49

Kroger potato chips (9 to 11.5 oz)

Was: $1.99

Now: $1.49

Kroger cheese singles (12 oz)

Was: $2.69

Now: $1.79

Kroger fully cooked bacon

Was: $3.49

Now: $2.50