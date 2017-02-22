Justice for Jocques Coalition pens open letter to Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A coalition who says they want justice for Jocques Clemmons wrote an open letter to Nashville’s council members Wednesday.

The letter, addressed to the council and Vice Mayor David Briley, comes after the group led their rally into the weekly meeting Tuesday night demanding to have their voices heard.

Members of the Justice for Jocques Coalition first thanked the council for listening to their pleas for justice in what they call a “senseless murder.”

RELATED: Group that wants justice for Jocques Clemmons addresses Metro Council

“By allowing them to plead their case directly to the people who have the power, you showed leadership, compassion, and grace which will begin healing the deep divisions between various constituencies in this city,” the open letter states.

The group said they also appreciate the time they were given to outline a list of demands, which they also outlined in the letter.

“We believe these demands will make our city safer for all of its citizens,” it says.

Those demands are, in summary:

Release of the police incident report documenting police action in the immediate aftermath of the murder

The immediate termination of Officer Lippert

Making public police policies regarding how officers are terminated

Putting body cameras on patrol officers in the streets now

Instituting a people organized citizens review board with subpoena power

Terminating the security contract between MNPD and MDHA

The letter concluded, “Allowing us a forum to speak before you last night was an excellent start in what we hope will become an ongoing partnership to actualize these demands. Your leadership last night provides an example to Mayor Barry and Chief Anderson of what it looks like to be responsive to your constituents. We look forward to working with you.”

Click here for more on the Jocques Clemmons case.