Incentives announced for local landlords who rent to qualifying homeless veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new incentive program seeks to encourage owners and landlords in Davidson County to rent their units to homeless veterans who are eligible for rental assistance under the Metro Development and Housing Agency’s VASH program.

Mayor Megan Barry announced the incentive program Wednesday afternoon.

Landlords that participate will be eligible for a lease signing bonus and for payment of unpaid rent or damages after a VASH participant moves from a unit.

The incentives apply to any new Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contracts.

VASH participants receive subsidized rent and moving assistance through the voucher program.

Funding for incentives will be included in an upcoming $1 million supplemental request to the Metro Council which will also include funds for the Housing Incentive Pilot Program.

“After serving their country, putting their bodies and souls on the line to defend the rest of us, Veterans deserve a place to call home. On Veterans Day, I had the opportunity to walk the parade route with two formerly homeless veterans. Their lives were changed by the VASH program, and their stories encouraged us to aim to help more Veterans have housing opportunities,” said Mayor Megan Barry. “I hope landlords will participate in this program, spread the word, and help our community to repay part of the huge debt we owe to these heroes.”

If you are a landlord or owner and would like to make a unit available to an eligible homeless Veteran, please contact Diana Reado, MDHA VASH Program Outreach Coordinator, at dreado@nashville-mdha.org, or by phone at 615-782-3950.