Hopkinsville man accused of damaging home after eviction

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man evicted from a southern Kentucky home is accused of using paint to cause thousands of dollars in damages to the place.

Jayaune Johnson was arrested Tuesday on a charge of criminal mischief and is currently being held in the Christian County jail.

The 29-year-old is accused of pouring white paint all over the carpet and kitchen area, then using a broom to spread it around, according to an arrest report.

He is also accused of smearing the paint on cabinets of the home along South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville.