Gatlinburg man rebuilding home by hand

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A Gatlinburg man is rebuilding his home with his own two hands after it was destroyed in the November wildfires.

Dean Cato lives on Wiley Oakley Drive, which is one of the hardest hit areas.

He told WATE-TV he is rebuilding his home on his own and has no plans of bringing in professional help.

“It was really important for me to get this cleaned off because it was sad,” Cato said.

Starting new is how he is healing. He said having something to do is important to him.

Cato got to work as soon as residents were let back into the city. His brother came from Texas to help out and he is currently living in a camper with his teenage son.

“He rode with us out of here that night during the fire but he is going to see us come out of here like a phoenix,” said Cato.

They are rising from the ashes with no experience in building a home. However, that is not stopping Cato.

“You can’t get it back, but you can find a little excitement and well, we get to make something new again,” said Cato.

His new home will be made of wood from the burnt trees surrounding his property.

He said just because something is torn up on the outside, it doesn’t mean the inside is not beautiful – it’s a lesson he learned as a recovering alcoholic.

The Great Smoky Mountains is a place full of memories not just for him, but also for his family. Cato’s 4-year-old daughter still doesn’t know this is what’s left of their home.

“As a parent, I just don’t even know how to begin that conversation,” said Cato.

He is hoping to spend Christmas here this year.

