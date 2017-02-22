Food pantry on Tennessee Tech campus expands

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –The food pantry on the campus of Tennessee Tech University has expanded to meet the needs of campus staff and employees, as well as students.

The food pantry is going strong, serving about 20 people per week, providing them with non-perishable items.

Six years ago, the staff at Tennessee Tech noticed more students asking for help buying food.

In 2012, the pantry opened to students and has since expanded to include faculty and staff.

“College students didn’t want to mention that they were going hungry but finally little by little they started speaking out and they realized it was a huge, really unfortunate epidemic across the nation,” said Kaitlin Salyer, Service Learning Center Coordinator at Tennessee Tech.

It is staffed by volunteers, like Dianne Miner, who used the pantry herself when her family was dealing with medical bills.

“It was great to have the opportunity to be able to have the help as a rule you normally can’t get, when something like that happens you can’t produce food out of nowhere,” said Miner.

“It’s been really cool to see maybe students who came early on in the beginning and have since graduated, maybe they will come back and donate or volunteer time, so it really feels like a family here,” Salyer told News 2.

The food pantry reportedly outgrew its original space in Foundation Hall and since completed the transition to its new space in central Tech Village.

The pantry is open about 20 hours a week but will work to accommodate other students who need help at different times.

In the last full academic year alone, the pantry served about 1,200 bags of food.

Tennessee Tech food pantry hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays upon appointment.