Embattled judge Casey Moreland sits down with News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Judge Casey Moreland spoke with News 2 Wednesday just a day after stepping aside from his role in the county’s rehabilitation courts.

The embattled judge says the decision was made because he’s currently dealing with his own substance abuse problems.

“Making an announcement of that nature is very personal, but I’ve came to realize that I’m an alcoholic, and I’ve drank too much on many occasions. It’s a battle that I’ll have the rest of my life,” Moreland told News 2.

The judge’s ethical conduct is also being investigated by the Board of Judicial Conduct, and he’s stepped down from his presiding role in the General Sessions court.

All of this comes after allegations surfaced he gave special treatment to a woman who appeared before his court.

“I think a lot of the allegations have been sensationalized. This has really… this has been a tragedy,” Moreland said.

Hear more from Judge Casey Moreland on News 2 at 10. Watch on air or at wkrn.com/live.