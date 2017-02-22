Driver overturns SUV, knocks down 2 utility poles on West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he overturned his vehicle and crashed into two utility poles on West End Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the 2800 block of West End around 1 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man was the only occupant of the vehicle and not injured in the crash.

He was taken into custody by Vanderbilt police for suspicion of DUI.

Two utility poles were knocked down from the crash and West End Avenue was closed at 28th Avenue South.

No additional information was immediately released.