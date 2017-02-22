Columbia man accused of filing false report, impersonating officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Columbia man is accused of filing a false robbery report and impersonating an officer after claiming he was robbed after meeting a man in a parking lot in response to an online advertisement.

Steven McCanless is charged with two counts of filing a false report, criminal impersonation and tampering with evidence.

An investigation began after the 22-year-old Columbia resident told Franklin detectives he was robbed on Jan. 26 in a Peytonsville Road parking lot. He claimed that he was forcibly robbed of his wallet and a gun by a suspect he encountered there after responding to an advertisement posted online.

During their investigation, Franklin police state that they determined he lied about the incident in an attempt to retaliate against the man he claimed robbed him.

Authorities discovered the meeting actually occurred at a Brentwood motel and that a robbery never occurred.

McCanless reportedly impersonated a police officer during the meeting, according to Franklin police.

He is free on $40,000 bond and due in court on March 9 at 1 p.m.