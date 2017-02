CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking for help in finding a 17-year-old who ran away from his home earlier this month.

According to a release, Johan Flores Guadarrama left his home on Goodlett Drive without parental consent on February 14. He has not returned home since.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Det. Kevin Shaw at 931-648-0656 ext. 5389.