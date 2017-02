NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car hit a building near Old Hickory Wednesday morning after swerving to miss a truck in its path.

According to those at the scene, a pickup truck did not yield to the car at around 10 a.m. at Park Circle and 24th Street.

The car swerved to miss the truck and ran into the building.

No one was injured.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene on foot.

No additional information is available at this time.