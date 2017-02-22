Accused thief confronted by East Nashville store owner; Identity wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of stealing from a locally-owned music shop.

The man was caught in the act by employees who filmed their confrontation on cell phone video.

Nestled deep in East Nashville, Fanny’s House of Music dances to its own tune.

“We’re a full service music store,” explained Pamela Cole, co-owner of the business.

Cole was hard at work one recent weekend when a couple strangers stopped by the shop.

“There were two older gentlemen that came in,” said Cole. “Had a suspicion about them, so just took a little extra time, kept an eye on them.”

But the pair would split, with one man looking through guitars and basses as the other took a peek at the mandolins.

Both men soon made a beeline for the door.

“I noticed they were actually leaving very quickly,” said Cole. “My friend got his cell phone, started videoing the whole thing.”

The cell phone video was put out by police on Wednesday. After a brief confrontation, one man is seen struggling while pulling a mandolin from inside his jacket.

“Will you help me get it out of my jacket dude?” implores the suspect.

As of Wednesday night, the mandolin is filling Fanny’s house with sound while the suspect is filling Metro’s Facebook page.

“As a small business owner, it can put me out of business,” said Cole, speaking about theft. “Most people are stealing for a reason. They don’t just steal because they find it fun; they’re stealing because they have a problem of some sort.”

Now Fanny’s House is focused on security to see that this instrument is properly paid for next time.

Anyone with information on the man seen in the video is urged to contact Metro police’s East Precinct at 615-862-7600.