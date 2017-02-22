34-shake-and-bake meth labs found at Millersville home

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police discovered 32 shake-and-bake style methamphetamine labs while serving a felony arrest warrant at a home in Millersville Tuesday.

Millersville police reported they were serving the warrant at a home on Ellis Lane for a 34-year-old man.

While at the home, officers found evidence consistent with the manufacturing of meth.

After a six-hour investigation, 32 shake-and-bake style meth labs were discovered.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

No additional information was immediately released.

Millersville meth lab View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Millersville Police Department) (Courtesy: Millersville Police Department) (Courtesy: Millersville Police Department) (Courtesy: Millersville Police Department) (Courtesy: Millersville Police Department) (Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)