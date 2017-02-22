34-shake-and-bake meth labs found at Millersville home

(Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police discovered 32 shake-and-bake style methamphetamine labs while serving a felony arrest warrant at a home in Millersville Tuesday.

Millersville police reported they were serving the warrant at a home on Ellis Lane for a 34-year-old man.

While at the home, officers found evidence consistent with the manufacturing of meth.

After a six-hour investigation, 32 shake-and-bake style meth labs were discovered.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

No additional information was immediately released.

