34-shake-and-bake meth labs found at Millersville home

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police discovered 32 shake-and-bake style methamphetamine labs while serving a felony arrest warrant at a home in Millersville Tuesday.
Millersville police reported they were serving the warrant at a home on Ellis Lane for a 34-year-old man.
While at the home, officers found evidence consistent with the manufacturing of meth.
After a six-hour investigation, 32 shake-and-bake style meth labs were discovered.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
No additional information was immediately released.
Millersville meth lab
Millersville meth lab x
Latest Galleries
-
Madison Dollar General robbery suspects
-
Mt. Juliet Providence Marketplace Arrests
-
Mt. Juliet Providence Marketplace Arrests
-
Mt. Juliet Providence Marketplace Arrests
-
Mt. Juliet Providence Marketplace Arrests
-
The Phillips family
-
East Tenn. fraudulent lien scheme arrests
-
Barnes family drug bust
-
Justice for Jocques
-
Car crashes into south Nashville Sonic