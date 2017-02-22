2nd man arrested in connection to Macon County murders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who was recently added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list has been taken into custody.

Keithandre Murray was wanted in connection to the the murders of Alisha Mondoni and James Turner, who were found shot inside a car along New Harmony Road outside of Hartsville earlier this month.

Information on where he was captured was not immediately released.

Rodney Garrett was previously arrested in the case and is charged with two counts of premeditated first degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Macon County jail.