2 arrested after man shot four times in Hickman County; 1 at large

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WRKN) – Two men were arrested and charged Wednesday after another man was shot four times last weekend in Hickman County.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 2 both Randall Robinson and Dakota Jennings were taken into custody, each at a different home.

Jennings, 21, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond. Details on Robinson’s exact charges weren’t immediately known.

They are accused in the shooting of Darien Reyes, 23, whose mother says he was shot in the leg, both shoulders, and chest overnight Saturday while he was at a party.

A third suspect, Freddy Godines, remains at large.

“Mr. Godines has a history of aggravated assault. He is on probation at this time for doing the same thing,” Detective Michael Doddo previously told News 2.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact your local enforcement or the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office at 931-729-5146.