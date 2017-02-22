1 hurt in shooting at Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting at a Murfreesboro apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Tremont Apartments on Tremont Drive, not far from SE Broad Street.

A witness told police the victim had confronted two gunmen who were allegedly trying to break into his car.

According to the witness, the victim chased after the suspects and was involved in a scuffle with one of the unidentified gunmen before he was shot.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with a gunshot wound to his leg and hand. He is expected to recover.

Two wallets were taken from the man’s car. Police are working to find the two gunmen.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.