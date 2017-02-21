Wilson County students return to class after week off for illness

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County students returned to class on Tuesday after schools were closed for more than a week due to illness.

School was cancelled for the rest of the week after more than 100 teachers called out sick last Monday.

News 2 stopped by Rutland Elementary School in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday.

“We are re-energized and out of 1,100 students, we only have 34 students out sick today, so I say we’re doing really, really good. The kids are excited to be back and the teachers are excited,” Principal Kathy York said.

She continued, “Teacher attendance is much better. We had a teacher work day yesterday and we had 100 percent of our teachers in attendance and today we only have one teacher out sick.”

Last week’s closure was blamed on the flu, Noro-virus and strep throat.

Coffee, Macon, Maury, Cheatham and Dickson County Schools also returned to class on Tuesday after time off due to illness.