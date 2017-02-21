Voting for TDOT’s message sign contest starts Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Voting for Tennessee Department of Transportation’s message sign contest starts Tuesday.

According to a release, TDOT received more than 2,000 entries. Those entries have since been narrowed down to 15 and focus on distracted driving, seatbelt usage, impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving.

The phrase with the most votes will be featured on the state’s 177 overhead signs throughout the remainder of the year.

The message board signs are used to alert motorists to incidents, lane blockages, hazardous road conditions or AMBER Alerts.

Voting continues through March 7. Click here to vote.