South College expands to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – South College announced Tuesday its received approval to expand to Nashville.

The school has already begun accepting students at the new site and the first quarter of classes begins April 10.

“Nashville is a rapidly growing community with new opportunities for career advancement,” South College President Steve South said. “Nashville’s business boom is creating an even greater need for higher education opportunities.”

South continued, “The city was a logical step forward to expand our high-quality educational programs to even more students in the state and help meet the need for a skilled workforce for new and growing businesses in Nashville.”

The building, located at 616 Marriott Drive, is approximately 48,000 square feet with modern classroom, laboratory and social spaces.

All South College Nashville associate degree programs will be eligible for the Tennessee Promise program.