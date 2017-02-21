Senior center takes proactive crime fighting approach in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A senior center in Middle Tennessee takes steps to help educate and protect their members.

At Senior Citizens of Hendersonville, officers are invited to come speak with the seniors on safety and fraud.

They also warn about identity theft.

“They talk to our seniors about being careful. Don’t let someone see your credit card. Don’t let them take advantage of you. Don’t let them steal from you. Don’t let them steal your medicine,” explained executive director Julie White.

“We focus on making sure that every part of that community partnership is met with and talked to and educated,” noted Officer Greg Freudenthal.

It’s just February and already there have been three seminars so far this year focusing on crime awareness.