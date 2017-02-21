Riverdale High player Anastasia Hayes named McDonald’s All-American

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a dream come true for one young lady in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning.

Anastasia Hayes says she couldn’t wait to receive one of the biggest honors in high school basketball.

Only 24 players are named McDonald’s All-Americans each year and Hayes is one of them. The Riverdale High School star officially got her jersey Tuesday morning.

She’s one of four All-Americans already signed to play for Holly Warlick at the University of Tennessee next fall.

Hayes is the ninth-ranked play in the country by ESPN and has her Warriors a perfect 27-0 this season.

On an individual level, though, Tuesday was special.

“I’m speechless. I’m honored. Like I said, I’m just blessed and I’m excited because the best players have been in this jersey and I get to say that I’ve actually been in this jersey,” she told News 2.

“This has been one of my dreams. I’ve always wanted to be a McDonald’s All-American. So I’m just very excited and I can’t wait to be up there playing,” Hayes added.

Last year, Middle Tennessee saw two other All-Americans—Blackman High School’s Crystal Dangerfield went to the University of Connecticut and Dickson County’s Lea Carter went on to Vanderbilt University.