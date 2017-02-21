Rally to be held in honor of man shot, killed by Metro police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A rally will be held Tuesday in honor of a man who was shot and killed by a Metro police officer nearly two weeks ago.

Friends and family members of Jocques Clemmons will gather at Legislative Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers wrote in part on Facebook, “We will take this in silence. We will fight back. We demand justice, and we demand it now.”

More than 400 people have expressed interested in attending the event via Facebook.

A similar event was held last Thursday.

Clemmons was shot and killed by Officer Joshua Lippert on February 10 in Cayce Homes.

He was laid to rest over the weekend and leaves behind two children and six stepchildren, among other immediate family.

