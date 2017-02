NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say one pound of meth and another pound of heroin were found during a traffic stop.

The drugs were reportedly stuffed inside a pillow that looks like a cookie, authorities said.

Francisco Guzman, 29, was arrested after that traffic stop for transporting the illegal narcotics.

It’s unclear what his charges are at this time. Further details are expected Tuesday evening.