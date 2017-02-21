Nashville Public Library plans ahead for city’s expected growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With Nashville’s population expected to reach nearly 850,000 by 2040, there are already plans in the works to make sure all residents have access to libraries.

The Nashville Public Library said it is looking to replace some buildings and add new ones in underserved neighborhoods.

Some of the areas that could soon have a library include the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane, Murfreesboro Pike and Briley Parkway, Nolensville Pike and Harding Place, Smith Springs Pike and Anderson Road, Charlotte Pike and Hillwood Avenue and possibly Crieve Hall if the area sees population growth.

The top priority is to replace the Donelson branch with a modern, larger facility.

There are currently 21 branches throughout Davidson County.

