Metro police officer resigns after theft arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville police officer arrested last week and accused of stealing from a DUI suspect has officially resigned from his position.

Joshua Vaughn’s resignation took effect immediately, according to the police department.

Vaughn was arrested for misdemeanor theft and decommissioned Saturday after he allegedly responded to an accident late Friday night and took a bottle of Jack Daniel’s from a suspected drunk driver’s car.

According to police, the discovery was made after the officer with Vaughn noticed a bulge in the former officer’s traffic vest. That other officer notified a sergeant who later peeked in the back of Vaughn’s patrol car and spotted the liquor.

Vaughn, 29, had worked for the Metro Nashville Police Department since Jan. 2013.