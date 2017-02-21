Metro police increase patrols after deadly Antioch crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department have increased their presence in the Antioch area after a deadly crash killed two people three weeks ago.

Metro’s Traffic Division has added extra patrols in an overtime initiative to curb speeding.

From Feb. 1 to 21, officers pulled over 75 drivers for speeding and issued 39 warnings, 18 citations, five misdemeanor citations, and arrested five people.

RELATED: Speeding has been concern in area of deadly Antioch crash

Tuesday afternoon, News 2 was there as officers pulled over one driver after another, all reportedly going at least 60 mph in the 50 mph zone between Hobson Pike and Pin Hook Road.

One driver, James, was clocked going 70mph. He received a speeding ticket, along with other citations.

News 2 asked what the rush was all about.

“No reason. Just in a rush to get home,” James said. “I shouldn’t have been speeding.”

But the increased presence in the area appears to be paying off.

“The officers have said they’ve noticed a decline in speeding, which is good,” said Traffic Division Sgt. Mark Denton. “That’s what we’re out there to do. We’re out there to get people to do the speed limit.”