Man arrested in Montgomery County for child abuse, neglect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested following accusations of child abuse, neglect and domestic abuse.

Officers were called to a Clarksville home on Thursday for a report of child abuse.

Cornelio Hunt is accused of becoming upset with a 3-month-old baby who was awake and crying when he arrived at his home that night, according to a police affidavit.

The document stated that Hunt struck the baby on the legs, put a rag in its mouth and placed tape over the rag.

Hunt also reportedly picked the child up by the ankles and him around that way.

When his wife attempted to intervene, the report stated that Hunt threatened to assault her. She later left the home with the child at the first safe opportunity and the baby was taken to Tennova Healthcare.

An exam was performed on the baby at Our Kids, a Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center in Clarksville.

Hunt is currently being held at the Montgomery County jail on $105,000 bail.