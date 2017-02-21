Madison detectives seek 2 armed robbery suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro detectives with the Madison precinct are searching for two suspects who robbed a Madison Dollar General Monday night.

The suspects entered the business located at 601 N. Gallatin Pike at 9:45 p.m.

As the cashier rang up their purchase, one of the men produced a handgun and ordered him to put money in a bag, according to police.

The clerk complied with their demand and the two suspects fled on foot.

One suspect wore a dark beanie and the other a teal, possibly Charlotte Hornets, ball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department